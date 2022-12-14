With the former FTX CEO’s arrest, the crypto market has now shifted its focus to improving macroeconomic conditions, analysts said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- VanEck investment giant believes Bitcoin price could hit $12,000 with a wave of miner bankruptcies - December 14, 2022
- Bitcoin rises to highest level in more than a month after lighter-than-expected inflation reading - December 14, 2022
- Ether, Bitcoin Post Gains as Crypto Market Cheers Sam Bankman-Fried’s Arrest, Inflation Data - December 14, 2022