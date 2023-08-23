Bitcoin options are maintaining a long-term bullish bias. The ether-bitcoin (ETH/BTC) ratio rose more than 2% last week, contrasting with its record of taking losses during bouts of risk aversion.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Ether-Bitcoin Ratio Uptick Fails to Inspire Bullish Positioning in ETH Options - August 23, 2023
- Bitcoin rival ether’s perilous chart outlook adds to crypto gloom - August 23, 2023
- FBI Says North Korean Hackers May Try to Sell $40M of Bitcoin - August 23, 2023