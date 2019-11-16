Despite the pullback to $177, Ether’s USD and BTC pairs continue to flash bullish signals hinting at a potential run-up to the 200 DMA. ETH/BTC price is pressing against the long-term descending …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Ether (ETH) Looks to Break Nearly 2-Year Bear Market Against Bitcoin - November 16, 2019
- Bitcoin Falls Through Key Average As Traditional Markets Hit Record Highs - November 15, 2019
- Is Bitcoin Stuck In A Bearish Trend? - November 15, 2019