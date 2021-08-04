The upside momentum in ether’s price comes after the cryptocurrency avoided a breakdown below key support near $1,728 in July.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Ether is set-up for a 35% rally as it continues to outperform bitcoin, according to Fairlead Strategies - August 4, 2021
- Senators move to exempt bitcoin, crypto miners from proposed U.S. tax rules - August 4, 2021
- Fidelity Buys 7.4% Of Bitcoin Mining Company Marathon Digital Holdings Across Multiple Funds - August 4, 2021