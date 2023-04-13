We are seeing a sell the rumor buy the fact redux, one observer said, explaining ether’s post-Shanghai upgrade rally.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Ether Nears $2K After Shanghai Upgrade, Outshines Bitcoin - April 13, 2023
- LSE teams with digital trading platform to offer bitcoin futures and options - April 13, 2023
- Warren Buffett predicts more bank failures, dismisses bitcoin buyers as gamblers, and warns inflation and recession are serious threats in a new interview. Here are the 14 best … - April 13, 2023