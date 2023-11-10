The $8.5 trillion asset manager is seeking to list the ethereum product on the Nasdaq exchange, and the news sparked a crypto rally.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Ether spikes 10% to its highest level in 6 months as BlackRock files for a spot ETF backed by the crypto - November 10, 2023
- How to Buy Bitcoin ETF Token ($BTCETF) 2023 – Beginner’s Guide - November 10, 2023
- Bitcoin’s Continued Dominance Highlights Future Trends For Crypto – Forbes - November 10, 2023