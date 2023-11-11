“CoinDesk Daily” host Jennifer Sanasie breaks down the hottest crypto headlines today, including the price action for bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) after a Nasdaq filing confirmed BlackRock’s plan to file for an ETH-based exchange-traded fund (ETF).
