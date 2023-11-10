ETH soared 10% to near $2,100 after a Nasdaq filing confirmed BlackRock’s plan to file for an ETH-based ETH.BTC recently changed hands at
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Ether Surges to 7-Month High, Outshines Bitcoin on BlackRock ETF Plans; Altcoins Plunge - November 9, 2023
- China’s surprise NFT move, Hong Kong’s $15M Bitcoin fund: Asia Express - November 9, 2023
- Bitcoin Is Booming Again: Last Chance To Snag GBTC At A 13% Discount Before The 2024 Halving - November 9, 2023