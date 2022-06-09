Ethereum close to its major upgrade, but why has it fallen more than bitcoin?
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-06-09
Ethereum is poised for the “Merge,” a long-awaited upgrade that will transition the blockchain from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, a consensus mechanism that is much more energy efficient. Vitalik …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)