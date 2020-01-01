Ethereum is the most profitable investment after Bitcoin The price of ETH appreciated +17,900%, according to Decrypt Decrypt lists other stocks like Netflix and Domino’s Pizza as investments that had …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Ethereum Is Most Profitable Investment Of The Decade After Bitcoin - January 1, 2020
- Bitcoin Price Could Surge 40% In Coming Weeks: Here’s Why - January 1, 2020
- Bitcoin: 4 Big Competitive Advantages Over Altcoins in 2020 - January 1, 2020