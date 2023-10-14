For instance, as of Oct. 6, Bitcoin-specific investment funds had attracted $246 million year-to-date (YTD), according to CoinShares. On the other hand, Ethereum funds have lost capital, witnessing …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Ethereum losing streak vs. Bitcoin hits 15 months — Can ETH price reverse course? - October 14, 2023
- Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Apple, Tesla, Amazon And Anthony Scaramucci Identifies Potential Catalyst For Bitcoin’s Surge To $150K-$250K - October 14, 2023
- Driving into Digital Age: Ferrari Accepting Cryptocurrency in US, Europe Next - October 14, 2023