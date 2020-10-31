Consolidation from Bitcoin would allow Ethereum to double bottom in its BTC pair and possibly breakout from the ascending channel in its USDT pair.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Microstrategy CEO Personally Owns $240 Million in Bitcoin — Company’s BTC Profit Eclipses Other Earnings - October 31, 2020
- Ethereum price ascending channel breakout possible if Bitcoin consolidates - October 31, 2020
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Tests $13.6K as DeFi Total Value Locked Dips Below $11B - October 31, 2020