Ethereum’s major upgrade is coming. Should you be more bullish on it than bitcoin?

Ethereum’s major upgrade, which is expected to lower the blockchain’s carbon footprint, improve its efficiency and reduce ether supply, is months away. As excitement builds up, ether has outperformed …
