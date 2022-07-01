EU agrees on landmark crypto regulation in wake of Terra meltdown and Bitcoin plunge
2022-07-01
The rules aim to better protect consumers from wild swings in cryptocurrencies and require more transparency on the industry’s environmental impact. View on euronews …
