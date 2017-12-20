BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission warned on Wednesday of risks for investors and consumers from the virtual currency bitcoin, including the chances of losing their entire investment. European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said he …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- European Commission warns on bitcoin risks - December 20, 2017
- Bitcoin Futures Trading Will Send Prices to $50,000 in 2018 - December 20, 2017
- If There’s a Bitcoin Crash, You’ll Wish This Was in Your Portfolio - December 20, 2017