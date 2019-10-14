CoinShares, Blockchain, and MKS (Switzerland) SA form consortium behind DGLD, a network for digital gold secured by the Bitcoin blockchain GENEVA, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — A consortium comprising …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Europe’s Most Trusted Crypto And Precious Metal Companies Partner To Create Gold Token Secured By Bitcoin Network - October 14, 2019
- CME Says Bitcoin Futures Gaining Interest From Big Investors - October 14, 2019
- Cryptocurrency 101: What is Bitcoin, where did it come from, and where does is it lead? - October 14, 2019