Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) stands to benefit even from a tanking Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), according to Goldman Sachs. What Happened: The New York-headquartered investment bank said that the …
Read Full Story
Even A Tanking Bitcoin Is Good For Coinbase’s Business, Goldman Sachs Says As It Reiterates Buy Rating
Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) stands to benefit even from a tanking Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), according to Goldman Sachs. What Happened: The New York-headquartered investment bank said that the …