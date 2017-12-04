Quant blended with cryptocurrency sounds like a cocktail poured in hell. But behind closed doors, a few intrepid souls in the investing world are starting to drink it. Part academic exercise, part arranged marriage of Wall Street fads, a handful of …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Even Robots Are Joining the Bitcoin Craze as Quants Seek an Edge - December 4, 2017
- Bitcoin hits new high above $11,500 as the Winklevoss twins become the first bitcoin billionaires - December 4, 2017
- Bitcoin: UK and EU plan crackdown amid crime and tax evasion fears - December 4, 2017