Many speculate that Bitcoin’s security will lapse with the end of the mining subsidy. But other factors will continue to incentivize miners.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Even Without A Mining Subsidy, These Two Factors Will Protect Bitcoin Into The Future - December 29, 2022
- ‘If You Have Gold, You’re Dumb’: Mark Cuban Sounds of on Gold Investments, Praises Bitcoin - December 29, 2022
- Will Bitcoin and Ethereum prices stagnate, sink or rebound in 2023? - December 29, 2022