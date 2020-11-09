Veteran investor Bill Miller says that all major banks, investment banks, and high net worth firms will eventually have some exposure to bitcoin or something like it. He said that bitcoin’s staying …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Every Major Bank Will Have Exposure to Bitcoin, Says Renowned Fund Manager Bill Miller - November 8, 2020
- Family Offices May Now See Bitcoin as Alternative to Gold: JPMorgan Report - November 8, 2020
- Square: Living Off Bitcoin Hype - November 8, 2020