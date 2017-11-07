(Reuters) – A former U.S. Secret Service agent sentenced to nearly six years in prison for stealing bitcoins during a probe into the online drug marketplace Silk Road was sentenced on Tuesday to an additional two years for another digital currency theft.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s Bogeyman Cometh: Why Segwit2x Is a 51% Attack - November 7, 2017
- Ex-agent in Silk Road probe gets more prison time for bitcoin theft - November 7, 2017
- We just got a glimpse of how bitcoin futures will work - November 7, 2017