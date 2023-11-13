“Shark Tank” investor and O’Shares ETFs Chairman Kevin O’Leary says all of the sovereign wealth funds and institutions are ready to buy Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), but there’s nothing to get excited about …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cboe to offer margined bitcoin, ether futures in 2024 - November 13, 2023
- EXCLUSIVE: Kevin O’Leary Says There’s No Reason To Get Excited About Bitcoin ETF Until There’s More Regulatory Clarity - November 13, 2023
- The Insanely Bullish Bitcoin Chart You Have To See - November 13, 2023