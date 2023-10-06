In an exclusive interview, Tim Draper shares his current thoughts on Bitcoin and why he’s excited for the future. Along with his investments, Draper launched Draper Nation and Draper University to …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Texas paid bitcoin miner another $2.5 million to cut energy use in September - October 6, 2023
- EXCLUSIVE: Tim Draper On Artificial Intelligence, Bitcoin, His Best Investment Return - October 6, 2023
- Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC seems ready to jump ahead of weekend - October 6, 2023