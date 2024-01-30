Appearing on Benzinga’s PreMarket Prep on Monday, Joe Saluzzi, co-founder and co-head of Themis Trading, said he was a fan of Gary Gensler until the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chairman ” …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- What Is Bitcoin (BTC)? A Beginner’s Guide - January 29, 2024
- EXCLUSIVE: Why Gary Gensler ‘Should’ve Held The Line’ On Bitcoin ETFs, And SEC’s ‘Biggest Mistake’ - January 29, 2024
- Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF expense ratio lowered to 0.25% - January 29, 2024