Cryptocurrency analyst and proponent Mike Novogratz has predicted that Bitcoin price could bottom out at $40,000. Key Bitcoin indicators suggest a further downside in price as the asset loses key …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘Most bullish macro backdrop in 75 years’ — 5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week - January 10, 2022
- Experts believe Bitcoin could hit bottom at $35,000 as “death cross” appears - January 10, 2022
- Bitcoin price showcases signs of a local bottom but emerging inflation data suggests more dips - January 10, 2022