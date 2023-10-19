Discover what experts are predicting for the Bitcoin price to reach the $30k milestone and learn about a new BTC alternative that has the potential for 50x gains.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Experts Predict Bitcoin Price On Course For $30k Milestone, But Can This New BTC Alternative Achieve 50x Gains? - October 18, 2023
- Bitcoin price pumps to local high as $10 billion Fidelity updates its ETF application - October 18, 2023
- Lightning Labs releases Taproot Assets alpha, bringing stablecoins to Bitcoin - October 18, 2023