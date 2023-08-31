The U.S. District of Columbia Court of Appeals on Tuesday ruled that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was wrong to reject an application from crypto asset manager Grayscale Investments to …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- What’s good for bitcoin might not necessarily be good for Coinbase, analysts say - August 30, 2023
- SEC’s Bitcoin ETF Denial Rejected By Court: Is This The Beginning Of The End For Regulatory Hurdles? - August 30, 2023
- Explainer: Understanding Grayscale’s victory in spot bitcoin ETF case - August 30, 2023