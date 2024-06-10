Stablecoin inflows have slowed as well. Crypto market observers are in flux as bitcoin’s spot price continues to coil in a narrow range despite record inflows into the U.S.-listed spot exchange-traded …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Explaining Bitcoin’s Dull Price Action Amid Record ETF Inflows - June 10, 2024
- Spot Bitcoin ETFs Saw $1.8B in Inflows Last Week - June 10, 2024
- Bitcoin vs. Buffett: BTC holders’ 104% CAGR dwarfs ‘steady growth’ portfolio - June 10, 2024