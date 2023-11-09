Bitcoin’s safe-haven appeal has strengthened amid worsening economic and geopolitical issues. Unless you have been underwater for the past week, you have probably heard about bitcoin (BTC) rising to 18-month highs above $36,000, mainly on hopes of one or …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin at 18-month high as ETF approval window opens - November 9, 2023
- Exploring The Two ‘Overlooked’ Bullish Tailwinds for Bitcoin - November 9, 2023
- Bitcoin’s Halving: Guide to the Next Halving Event - November 9, 2023