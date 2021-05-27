Big moves by bitcoin bleed over to the stock market, making the asset difficult for equity investors to ignore, according to a study by Singapore-based bank DBS.
Read Full Story
- Cryptocurrency rally cools off as tighter regulations loom, leaving bitcoin heading for its biggest monthly drop since November 2018 - May 27, 2021
- ‘Extreme’ moves in bitcoin feed stock-market volatility, study finds - May 27, 2021
- In widening Chinese bitcoin crackdown, Sichuan to probe cryptomining – official - May 27, 2021