After years of dormancy, Bitcoin linked to QuadrigaCX is on the move. EY, overseeing the exchange’s bankruptcy, denies having any involvement.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- EY ‘Did Not Initiate’ Transfers of $1.7M in Bitcoin Linked to Defunct QuadrigaCX - December 21, 2022
- Bitcoin Prices Rise. But Don’t Get Too Excited as Crypto Market Is ‘Looking Shaky.’ - December 21, 2022
- Core Scientific, One of the Largest Bitcoin Miners, Files for Bankruptcy Protection - December 21, 2022