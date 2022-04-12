Katie Stockton, founder and managing partner of Fairlead Strategies, joins CNBC’s to break down the latest moves in bitcoin prices.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Fairlead Strategies’ Katie Stockton breaks down bitcoin’s key $40,000 price level - April 12, 2022
- Bitcoin Reclaims $40,000; Shiba Inu Surges on Robinhood Listing - April 12, 2022
- Bitcoin could fall another 33% if it breaks below its key $40,000 support level, Fairlead’s Katie Stockton says - April 12, 2022