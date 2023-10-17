Over US$57 million worth of Bitcoin long positions have been liquidated in the 24 hours leading up to 2:40 p.m. in Hong Kong after a post on X (formerly Twitter) falsely claimed that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved BlackRock’s spot …
