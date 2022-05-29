Falling Bitcoin price doesn’t affect El Salvador: ‘Now it’s time to buy more,’ reveals Deputy Dania Gonzalez
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-05-28
Dania Gonzalez, Deputy of the Republic of El Salvador, was recently in Brazil to reveal her country’s experiences with the decision to adopt Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender. Gonzalez’s invitation to …
