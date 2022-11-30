Focus has turned to the price disparity between bitcoin and a derivative of the largest cryptocurrency called wrapped bitcoin, which can be used on the rival Ethereum blockchain. Wrapped bitcoin is …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Fallout from FTX crypto broker collapse spreads to bitcoin-linked asset - November 29, 2022
- Coinbase Wallet Delists XRP, Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum Classic - November 29, 2022
- Brazil Approves Bill Regulating Use Of Bitcoin As Payment - November 29, 2022