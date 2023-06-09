Forsyth was the founder of Onfo, a decentralized cryptocurrency company that earned him the nickname of a “Bitcoin millionaire” after a Forbes profile highlighted his success as an early adopter of the cryptocurrency. The alarm was first raised when …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Family Of Missing ‘Bitcoin Millionaire’ Say They Have Been ‘Kept In Dark’ After He Was Found Dead - June 9, 2023
- Bitcoin Price and Ethereum Prediction: US SEC Lawsuit, FTX Bankruptcy, and BitGo Updates Unveiled - June 9, 2023
- Top 4 Challenges Faced by Bitcoin-Based Virtual Marketplaces - June 9, 2023