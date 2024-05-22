The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has approved the listing of Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded products (ETPs) on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). This approval is a historical moment for the crypto industry and WisdomTree, the asset manager behind the ETPs.
