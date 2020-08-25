The dollar index charts appear to have bottomed out, which suggests that despite the Fed’s actions this week, it is likely to catch a reprieve in the near-term, which will negatively affect the price …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Fed Actions Are Unlikely To Boost Bitcoin In The Near-Term - August 25, 2020
- US money velocity crash in Q2 boosts $288K Bitcoin prediction: analyst - August 25, 2020
- Jerome Powell’s Coming Inflation Speech May Weigh On Dollar and Boost Bitcoin: Analysts - August 25, 2020