The new rules extended the ban first announced in October to include bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Fed employees will no longer be able to invest in a cohort of assets, including bitcoin. The new …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Will Continue to Fall in March to Low Levels - February 18, 2022
- Fed Bans Its Officials From Trading Bitcoin, Stocks, Bonds - February 18, 2022
- Is It Time to Treat Bitcoin Like Apple Stock? What This Asset Manager Says - February 18, 2022