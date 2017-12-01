A federal regulator gave the go ahead on Friday to the CME Group to start trading bitcoin futures later this month, the first time the digital currency will be traded on a Wall Street exchange and subject to federal oversight. The CME Group, which owns the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- When Grandma and Grandpa join the frenzy, you know bitcoin is turning into a bubble - December 1, 2017
- Federal regulator gives OK for bitcoin futures to trade - December 1, 2017
- The crypto exchange Coinbase went down again as bitcoin prices neared $11,000 - December 1, 2017