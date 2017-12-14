CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. – A Long Island woman is accused of laundering bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and wiring the money overseas to help the Islamic State group, according to federal prosecutors. Zoobia Shahnaz, a 27-year-old Pakistani-born resident …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Feds: New York woman laundered bitcoin to aide Islamic State - December 14, 2017
- What Bitcoin Needs Is a Few Good Regulations - December 14, 2017
- Long Island woman laundered money to ISIS through Bitcoin, prosecutors say - December 14, 2017