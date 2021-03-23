The chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, said he sees Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general more as gold replacements than something that could …
Read Full Story
- Fed’s Powell Sees Bitcoin as Gold Substitute - March 23, 2021
- Silvergate Announces Coinbase Custody as a Provider for Bitcoin Collateralized U.S. Dollar Loans - March 23, 2021
- Billionaire investor Howard Marks touts value stocks, trumpets high-quality growth stocks, and says he’s open-minded about bitcoin in a new interview. Here are the 9 best quotes. - March 23, 2021