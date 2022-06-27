After climbing to a weekend high of $21,868, bitcoin (BTC) retraced its gains today. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading at $20,737, down 3% over the past 24 hours …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Economic Daily says that Bitcoin is worthless and will be a zero soon - June 27, 2022
- Few Signs of Upward Momentum as Bitcoin Holds $20K - June 27, 2022
- Bitcoin miners sell their holdings amid crypto winter’s chill - June 27, 2022