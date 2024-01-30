Outflows from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) dropped to $192 million on Jan. 29, a 70% drop from its peak outflow early last week.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin investors may find bargain-buying opportunity ahead of halving rally: Reports - January 30, 2024
- Fidelity Bitcoin ETF rakes in reported $208M, offsetting Grayscale outflows alone - January 30, 2024
- Bitcoin ETF has Broken BTC’s Pandemic-Era Price Correlation With Luxury Watches - January 30, 2024