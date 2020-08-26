Bitcoin wins as Fidelity president and head of strategy and planning, Peter Jubber, today filed paperwork with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) informing the regulator of a new fund.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Marathon to Buy Fastblock for $22M in Stock, Gaining Speed and Halving Bitcoin-Mining Costs - August 26, 2020
- Fidelity’s Chief Strategist Starts Bitcoin Index Fund - August 26, 2020
- Fidelity President Files For New Bitcoin Fund - August 26, 2020