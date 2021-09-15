Fidelity Investments urged the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to approve its Bitcoin exchange-traded fund in a private meeting, listing the virtues of an idea that the regulator has been slow …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- New Data Reveals Bitcoin Could Be Nearing A Sudden Price Shock After $300 Billion Crypto Crash - September 14, 2021
- Fidelity Pushed for Bitcoin ETF Approval in Private SEC Meeting - September 14, 2021
- Problems continue to plague El Savador’s bitcoin rollout - September 14, 2021