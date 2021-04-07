Final Taproot Activation Specifics Chosen With a Bitcoin Blockchain ‘Coin Toss’

Bitcoin developers couldn’t settle on the specifics of Taproot’s activation, so they used a “coin toss” on the Bitcoin blockchain this Tuesday to wrap up activation discussions that began a year ago.
