Advocates like Bei and the Blue Collar Bitcoin hope that as bitcoin grows, pension funds and blue-collar workers will be able to turn to the asset as protection.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Financial Education And Pension Reform; 2 Reasons Firefighters Love Bitcoin - September 13, 2023
- Bitcoin SV Speculation: BSV Braces for $35 Milestone - September 13, 2023
- Build Asset Management Debuts Bitcoin-Backed Private Credit Fund in Partnership with Unchained - September 13, 2023