In December 2017, New York University economist Nouriel Roubini launched an all-out onslaught against Bitcoin, saying it was the “biggest bubble in human history” and its value would “crash to zero”.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Financially repressed countries everywhere should be thankful for Bitcoin - December 6, 2020
- Bitcoin Miners Saw 48% Revenue Increase in November - December 6, 2020
- Bitcoin eyes $50k until the end of 2021 amid alarm bells - December 6, 2020