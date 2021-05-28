Finder will begin paying its 350 staff part of their salary in Bitcoin if they want it. Co-founder Fred Schebesta said employees could accept up to 25% of their pay in Bitcoin, but did not confirm how …
Read Full Story
Finder says it is offering to pay employees in Bitcoin by popular demand — and expects more businesses to follow
Finder will begin paying its 350 staff part of their salary in Bitcoin if they want it. Co-founder Fred Schebesta said employees could accept up to 25% of their pay in Bitcoin, but did not confirm how …